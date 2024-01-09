No proposal for appointing three DCMs in Karnataka, says Mallikarjun Kharge

Ramakrishna Badseshi By

Express News Service

KALABURAGI: There is no proposal before the Congress High Command to have three Deputy Chief Ministers in Karnataka and the high command has not discussed the matter at any point in time, said AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge here on Tuesday.

Speaking with press persons in the airport here, Kharge said that it is all rumours and at the time of elections to the Lok Sabha such matters should not be brought up. "This is the time to see that the guarantees given to the public should reach the people at the right time and the chief minister Siddaramaiah is doing it in the right manner," the AICC President said.

"The Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar would discuss any new proposals and would bring them to the notice of the High Command if necessary. If you want to ask anything on the issue of 3 Deputy Chief Ministers in Karnataka, ask to CM or DCM," Mallikarjun Kharge said.

Speaking about appointing conveners for the Lok Sabha polls, Kharge said that he has already been told to fight in a united manner in the Lok Sabha Elections. The AICC President said that he has convened a meeting of the party leaders of Karnataka in Delhi on Wednesday (10th February) to discuss the strategy to be adopted and yardsticks to be followed for the selection of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka

Answering a question on participating in the inauguration of Ram Temple at Ayodhya on 22nd January, Kharge said that he has already reacted on the issue and there is nothing new on it.

Speaking on the Maldives row, Kharge expressed his dissatisfaction over the foreign policy of the Modi Government. We should have a better understanding with our neighboring countries and at the same time we have to teach the countries which act against our country by taking all parties into confidence. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi is behaving unilaterally on the issue, he alleged.

