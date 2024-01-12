Home States Karnataka

New route to ease traffic jam at Iblur Junction in Bengaluru

An unused road between Bellandur Junction and Ecospace will now have a separate lane, allowing commuters to avoid the congestion at Iblur Junction.

Published: 12th January 2024 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2024 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Vehicles stuck in traffic jam at the DND flyway due to the farmers protest at Delhi-Noida border on Wednesday.

Representational Image. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The city traffic police have come up with a practical solution to circumvent the traffic gridlock caused by the ongoing Metro construction at Iblur Junction, one of the busiest routes connecting the southern part of the city to the northern and eastern parts.

An unused road between Bellandur Junction and Ecospace will now have a separate lane, allowing commuters to avoid the congestion at Iblur Junction. This alternative route will cater to vehicles going from Sarjapur to Ecospace, vehicles going to Sarjapur via bypass and vehicles from HSR and Marathahalli to Ecospace.

Shiv Prakash Devaraju, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic-South, said, “Traffic has been under AI surveillance since September. A collaborative solution with BMRCL was designed which yielded a notable reduction in congestion. The initiative specifically targets the Bellandur and Iblur Junction, known for frequent accidents.”

On Thursday, students accompanied by traffic personnel raised awareness within the HSR Layout Traffic police station limits about the newly established route. To guide commuters, the traffic police have strategically placed signage along the route, making it easier for people, specifically those commuting to techparks, to navigate this traffic-friendly alternative.

Metro Iblur Junction

Comments

