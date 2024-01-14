Rogue elephant captured in Belur taluk

By Express News Service

HASSAN: A 30-year-old rogue elephant was captured near Nallur village of Belur taluk on Saturday. A team comprising eight tamed elephants — Abhimanyu, Bheema, Dhananjaya, Sugreeva, Ashwathama, Prashant, Harsha and Mahendra — and forest staff captured the elephant within two hours of the operation.

It may be recalled that the elephant operation was started on November 24 and was stopped on December 4 following the death of the famed Dasara elephant Arjuna during the operation.

The chief conservator of forest Ravikumar said, the captured elephant will be translocated to an elephant camp in Mysuru district. “The operation will continue for one month and all the rouge elephants entering human habitats and destroying the standing crops in Alur, Sakleshpur, Belur and parts of Arkalgud taluks in the district will be captured and translocated to elephant camps in the nearby districts,” he added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HASSAN: A 30-year-old rogue elephant was captured near Nallur village of Belur taluk on Saturday. A team comprising eight tamed elephants — Abhimanyu, Bheema, Dhananjaya, Sugreeva, Ashwathama, Prashant, Harsha and Mahendra — and forest staff captured the elephant within two hours of the operation. It may be recalled that the elephant operation was started on November 24 and was stopped on December 4 following the death of the famed Dasara elephant Arjuna during the operation. The chief conservator of forest Ravikumar said, the captured elephant will be translocated to an elephant camp in Mysuru district. “The operation will continue for one month and all the rouge elephants entering human habitats and destroying the standing crops in Alur, Sakleshpur, Belur and parts of Arkalgud taluks in the district will be captured and translocated to elephant camps in the nearby districts,” he added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp