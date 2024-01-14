Home States Karnataka

Rogue elephant captured in Belur taluk

It may be recalled that the elephant operation was started on November 24 and was stopped on December 4 following the death of famed Dasara elephant Arjuna during the operation. 

Published: 14th January 2024 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2024 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Rogue elephant being loaded on the truck in Belur taluk on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

HASSAN: A 30-year-old rogue elephant was captured near Nallur village of Belur taluk on Saturday. A team comprising eight tamed elephants — Abhimanyu, Bheema, Dhananjaya, Sugreeva, Ashwathama, Prashant, Harsha and Mahendra  — and forest staff captured the elephant within two hours of the operation. 

It may be recalled that the elephant operation was started on November 24 and was stopped on December 4 following the death of the famed Dasara elephant Arjuna during the operation. 

The chief conservator of forest Ravikumar said, the captured elephant will be translocated to an elephant camp in Mysuru district. “The operation will continue for one month and all the rouge elephants entering human habitats and destroying the standing crops in Alur, Sakleshpur, Belur and parts of Arkalgud taluks in the district will be captured and translocated to elephant camps in the nearby districts,” he added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rogue elephant Belur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp