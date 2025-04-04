Cabinet shakeup: Congress loyalists moot Kamaraj Plan

BENGALURU: A political storm is brewing in Karnataka as speculation of an imminent cabinet reshuffle intensifies. Amid discontent within the ruling Congress, party loyalists are calling for an overhaul of the ministry, and implementation of the famed ‘Kamaraj Plan’.

With nearly 70-80 per cent of the current ministers being the same faces who were part of Siddaramaiah’s 2013-18 government, the 14-month coalition with HD Kumaraswamy, and the present Congress government, the demand for fresh blood in the cabinet is growing louder among the rank and file. Party insiders argue that retaining the same ministers has led to stagnation, public disillusionment, and inefficiency in governance.

“The Congress needs a proper strategy to redistribute power. The same faces have dominated the cabinet for years, leaving little room for dynamic governance. It’s time for change,” said a senior party functionary, echoing the views of grassroots workers and choosing to remain anonymous. The Kamaraj Plan, first implemented by veteran Congress leader K Kamaraj in the 1960s, advocates that experienced ministers step down and take on organisational roles, paving the way for a new leadership.

In Karnataka, proponents of this strategy suggest dropping long-serving ministers and inducting 25 senior MLAs -- who have been elected three or four times -- into the cabinet. This would help the party overcome any negative image as it prepares for the upcoming ZP\TP polls.

Party insiders believe that such a move is the only way to prevent further dissent within the Congress Legislative Party. “By reshuffling the cabinet and bringing in fresh leaders, we can revitalise governance and also secure the party’s future in the state,” a Congress leader said.

Sources say a select few senior ministers should be retained for another year, to mentor the incoming leadership and ensuring continuity in governance. The move would enhance the government’s credibility, which fails to meet public expectations, according to political analysts. As the Congress grapples with internal strife, all eyes are on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the party high command, and whether there will be a change in power dynamics.