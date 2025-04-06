Don’t provoke me, I have proof to expose you: Kumaraswamy dares Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Union Steel and Heavy Industries Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday launched a tirade against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, warning them of exposing their wrongdoings.
“I have tonnes of material. I am telling this government not to provoke me,” the former CM told the media here. “ He (Shivakumar) claimed that he has no connection with Ballari. How many companies he had? Seven firms! As the urban development minister in 2003-04, how many letters he wrote to MD of Mysuru Minerals and the mining minister? Which grade of iron ore he looted? I have all such documentary evidence,” he said, hitting out at the DCM.
“The DCM is provoking me. He is targeting me with political vengeance. Can I remain silent? I will expose each and every one of his scandals. He is the kingpin of all these scams. From this moment, I declare war on this government,” the Union minister said.
He accused Shivakumar of trying to give the BBMP solid waste management contract for 30 years to a person from Chennai. The plan was to receive Rs 15,000 crore as commission, he alleged. “After I raised the issue, they reduced it from Rs 6,500 per tonne of waste collection, to Rs 3,000 per tonne,” he said.
Rubbishing allegations of encroaching land, the former CM said he bought land in Bidadi 40 years ago. But now, officials are being misused to fuel politics of vengeance in the state. “I’m the son of a former prime minister, I’ve been chief minister twice. Do I need to encroach four acres? If I’ve encroached anything, let them release the records. These people in power are spreading false narratives. Kumaraswamy isn’t afraid of any of this. No one’s in power forever,” he said.
Meanwhile, Kumaraswamy also alleged that the CM was involved in the MUDA scam. “The chief minister’s close relative had applied for the de-notification of 15 sites. The signature in that application was forged,” he added. He said the application carries the term ‘DCM’ written in English. Siddaramaiah was the deputy chief minister at that time. The FSL report on this is included in the Lokayukta report, the Union minister said.