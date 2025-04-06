Don’t provoke me, I have proof to expose you: Kumaraswamy dares Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Union Steel and Heavy Industries Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday launched a tirade against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, warning them of exposing their wrongdoings.

“I have tonnes of material. I am telling this government not to provoke me,” the former CM told the media here. “ He (Shivakumar) claimed that he has no connection with Ballari. How many companies he had? Seven firms! As the urban development minister in 2003-04, how many letters he wrote to MD of Mysuru Minerals and the mining minister? Which grade of iron ore he looted? I have all such documentary evidence,” he said, hitting out at the DCM.

“The DCM is provoking me. He is targeting me with political vengeance. Can I remain silent? I will expose each and every one of his scandals. He is the kingpin of all these scams. From this moment, I declare war on this government,” the Union minister said.

He accused Shivakumar of trying to give the BBMP solid waste management contract for 30 years to a person from Chennai. The plan was to receive Rs 15,000 crore as commission, he alleged. “After I raised the issue, they reduced it from Rs 6,500 per tonne of waste collection, to Rs 3,000 per tonne,” he said.