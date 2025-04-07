Karnataka ministerial delegation to visit UK for paying homage to Lord Basaveshwara on Basava Jayanti

BENGALURU: A distinguished delegation of Karnataka ministers will soon be visiting the United Kingdom with a significant mission to pay homage to the revered philosopher and statesman Lord Basaveshwara on his 891st birth anniversary on April 30, which is celebrated as Basava Jayanti in Karnataka.

The event is scheduled for 30 April 2025 at 11:30 am and is set to take place opposite the British Parliament.

The ceremony will be graced by prominent dignitaries, including the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer, and Vikram Doraiswami, the Indian High Commissioner to the UK.

This announcement follows a heartfelt meeting of Labour Party leader and former mayor of Lambeth, Dr Neeraj Patil, with the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah on 5 April, who recently underwent knee surgery. The UK Kannada community extended their warm wishes for his speedy recovery.

The upcoming delegation underscores the deep cultural ties between Karnataka and the UK, celebrating Lord Basaveshwara’s enduring legacy, which transcends borders and inspires millions worldwide.