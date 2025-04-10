Mobile crematorium eases struggle of tribals to bid farewell to loved ones in Kodagu

MADIKERI: While births are celebrated, deaths cause not only grief but also stress as relatives, especially from underprivileged communities, struggle to give their loved ones a decent goodbye. However, a unique initiative has give solace to tribal residents of Hosuru grama panchayat in Kodagu.
This has become a model panchayat in the district for introducing the first mobile crematorium enabling smooth final rites of the departed.
“In Hosur Gram Panchayat, a majority of the population lives in modest line houses, often without access to land or essential facilities to perform the last rites of deceased family members. This lack of resources, particularly the absence of a cremation ground, caused not only emotional stress but also led to tensions between different communities over the use of limited space,” explained Srinivas MD, the former Panchayat Development Officer of Hosuru GP who envisioned the concept of a mobile crematorium. Srinivas is currently serving as Assistant Director of Ponnampet Taluk Panchayat.
Realizing the urgent need for a decent crematorium, Srinivas alongside other panchayat officers approached the Lions Club of Gonikoppal seeking their support. A mobile crematorium unit worth Rs 10 lakh was donated to the panchayat by the Lions Club. “This was in 2023 and I approached the then DC and obtained approval for 50 cents of land to serve as a designated cremation site. Further, utilizing Rs 5 lakh from the 15th Finance Commission grant, the infrastructure to manage and maintain the unit was established,” he recalled.
To ensure that the project was implemented in a structured and sustainable way, a dedicated committee to oversee the operation of the unit was formed even as a WhatsApp group to manage service requests efficiently was created.
“This digital coordination allowed timely deployment of the unit and maintained transparency in operations. As a result of these well-coordinated efforts of the panchayat, over 1300 families in the panchayat no longer need to travel 10 kilometres to Virajpet or Gonikoppal towns for cremation services. Particularly for daily wage workers residing in line houses, the nearby availability of the cremation facility has proven to be a great relief. Over 60 cremations have been respectfully carried out directly at the homes of the deceased using the mobile unit. The service has also been extended to neighbouring villages upon request,” he explained. He hopes that this model is adapted by all the Grama Panchayats to ensure a better society.