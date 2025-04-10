Mobile crematorium eases struggle of tribals to bid farewell to loved ones in Kodagu

MADIKERI: While births are celebrated, deaths cause not only grief but also stress as relatives, especially from underprivileged communities, struggle to give their loved ones a decent goodbye. However, a unique initiative has give solace to tribal residents of Hosuru grama panchayat in Kodagu.

This has become a model panchayat in the district for introducing the first mobile crematorium enabling smooth final rites of the departed.

“In Hosur Gram Panchayat, a majority of the population lives in modest line houses, often without access to land or essential facilities to perform the last rites of deceased family members. This lack of resources, particularly the absence of a cremation ground, caused not only emotional stress but also led to tensions between different communities over the use of limited space,” explained Srinivas MD, the former Panchayat Development Officer of Hosuru GP who envisioned the concept of a mobile crematorium. Srinivas is currently serving as Assistant Director of Ponnampet Taluk Panchayat.