Brace for rain, thunderstorm this week in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Monday’s short spell of rain is a harbinger of things to come this week. The formation of troughs and cyclonic systems foretell rain across South and Central Karnataka over the next few days. The IMD said moderate to heavy rainfall is forecast in most parts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru, for the week ahead.

Rain, thundershowers and gusty winds will prevail over Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Haveri, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Kolar, Vijayanagara, Davanagere, Shivamogga, Chitradurga, Tumakuru, Hassan, Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Ramanagara, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Chikkaballapura, Raichur, Koppal, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Dharwad and Belagavi.

There is a trough formation from West Rajasthan to Gulf of Mannar across East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Marathwada, and across interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu at 0.9km above mean sea level. Also, a trough from southeast Madhya Pradesh to central parts of Telangana across Vidarbha at 0.9km has merged with the above trough. There is upper upper air cyclonic circulation over central parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and neighbouring areas.

Rain in Bengaluru

In Bengaluru, till 7pm, the BBMP control room did not record any water logging in the city, but a treefall complaint came in from Sampangiram Nagar. Officials said there were no untoward incidents.

Till 7.30pm, the IMD head office recorded 3.4mm rain in the city, while 0.2mm rain was recorded at HAL Airport observatory. Trace rainfall (0.1mm) was recorded at KIA weather observatory.