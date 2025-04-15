Truckers stay firm on strike from today

BENGALURU: Truckers under the Federation of Karnataka State Lorry Owners and Agents Association (FKSLOA) said there is no change in their decision on going on an indefinite strike from Monday midnight.

The association said that it has the support of over 60 other transport associations in Karnataka and across India for the indefinite strike, urging the government to roll back the diesel price hike along with four other demands.

Association president G R Shanmugappa told TNIE, “We informed the government more than a week back that it will be inevitable for the truck operators but to go on an indefinite protest if the diesel prices aren’t rolled back. But till now, there is no response from the government.”

He said that the diesel price hike, twice in a span of seven months, has overburdened the truck operators and added that the State Government was ignoring the transport sector.

He said that apart from milk trucks, all other trucks carrying essentials, construction material, petrol tankers, LPG tankers, and other goods will stop their operations from the midnight of April 14. “Along with this, airport taxi association, too, has extended support to our strike and they will stop their operations,” he said.