Land acquisition hurdles stall key traffic projects in Mahadevapura’s IT corridor

BENGALURU: Call it the IT corridor’s Bermuda Triangle. In Mahadevapura zone, infamous locations like Panathur ‘S’ Cross Junction, Varthur Main Road connecting Balagere and Gunjur, and Carmelaram Junction leading to Sarjapur and Bellandur, are a web of slow-moving traffic, and gobble up about an hour of motorists’ time during peak hours, every single day.

There may be some respite for motorists at Panathur Junction, with BBMP beginning road widening work, after having completed land acquisition of 49 out of 55 properties.

“We got land from 49 owners and paid Rs 13.50 crore as cash compensation, diverting funds from other projects to Panathur ‘S’ Cross Junction road widening project. BBMP is making all-out efforts to convince four more property owners. If things work out, in three or four months, work here will be completed,” said a senior engineer from BBMP’s road infrastructure department.

At Carmelaram Junction, work on the Railway Over Bridge is stalled as owners have rejected BBMP’s Transferable Development Rights (TDR). Nineteen properties are identified and there are 36 owners. All of them have rejected the TDR and informed the engineer.

“Now we have to work out cash compensation, and send a proposal for land acquisition. The same will have to be communicated to the land owners,” said an official in the land acquisition department of BBMP.