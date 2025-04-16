Uttarakhand's Silkyara tunnel achieves breakthrough; to be renamed Baba Baukhnag tunnel

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand's longest tunnel, Silkyara, on the Yamunotri highway connecting the Char Dham Yatra route, achieved a major breakthrough on Wednesday, marking a significant milestone in the region's infrastructure development.

The 4.5 km double-lane tunnel will reduce the distance between Gangotri and Yamunotri by 31.5 km upon completion, enhancing connectivity to the revered Hindu pilgrimage sites.

The completion of the tunnel, currently the longest under construction in Uttarakhand promises to drastically reduce travel time between Dharasu and Yamunotri. "This tunnel will significantly improve the journey for pilgrims and tourists alike," stated an NHIDCL official.

"Once operational, it will cut down the travel time by about an hour between Dharasu and Yamunotri." The dual-lane tunnel is expected to provide all-weather connectivity, a boon especially during the peak pilgrimage season.

The breakthrough ceremony was attended by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Ajay Tamta. Prior to the breakthrough, Chief Minister Dhami participated in the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the newly constructed Baba Baukhnag temple, situated near the tunnel's entrance.

Fulfilling a vow made during the challenging rescue operation last November, Dhami announced a significant symbolic gesture. "In honor of Baba Baukhnag's blessings and to commemorate the safe evacuation of the 41 workers, this tunnel will now be known as Baba Baukhnag Tunnel," declared Chief Minister Dhami at the event.