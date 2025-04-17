Six arrested in Davangere for assaulting woman with a pipes, sticks over domestic dispute

DAVANGERE: The district police on Tuesday arrested six men on charges of attacking a woman at Tavarekere in Channagiri taluk of the district. The police said a domestic dispute led to the incident.

After the video of the attack went viral on social media, the police arrested Mohammed Nayaz (32), a driver from Tavarakere, Mohammed Ghousepeer (45), a sugarcane juice shop owner, Chandpeer (35) and Inayatulla (51), both bike mechanics, Dastageer (24) and Rasool TR (42), fishermen.

The police complaint filed by the victim, Shabina Banu (38), states that she got her relative Nasreen home on April 7. Nasreen, who had first thought she would go to her hometown, stayed back at Shabina’s house. One Fayaz came to Shabina’s house, which angered her husband Jamil Ahmed alias Shamir.

Jamil submitted a petition at Jamia Masjid in Tavarekere upset over Fayaz meeting Nasreen at his house. At the masjid, talks were held between Shabina and others on April 9. As she came out, the six and others brutally beat her up. A video of them assaulting her with pipes and sticks and throwing stones was circulated on social media.

As it went viral, the police traced Shabina and she filed a complaint on April 14. A case under Sections 109(1), 189(2), 190(2), 191(3), 115(2), 118(1), 76, 352, 351(2) and 190 BNS was registered at the Channagiri police station.