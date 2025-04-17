Special cabinet on caste census in Karnataka ends without any major decision

BENGALURU: A special cabinet that was convened to discuss the contentious Socio-Economic and Education Survey report, popularly known as 'caste census' in Karnataka on Thursday, ended without any major decision, official sources said.

Minister Ramalinga Reddy, speaking to reporters after the cabinet meeting, said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has asked ministers to give their opinion in writing or verbally before the next cabinet meeting.

Various communities, especially Karnataka's two dominant ones -- Vokkaligas and Veershaiva-Lingayats -- have expressed strong reservations about the survey that has been done, calling it "unscientific", and have demanded that it be rejected, and a fresh survey be conducted.