Cabinet meeting inconclusive, to resume on May 2

BENGALURU: The special cabinet meeting that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah convened to discuss the Socio-economic and Educational Survey-2015 (SES-2015) report, popularly known as ‘Caste Census’, remained inconclusive as no decisions were arrived at.

Law & Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil told reporters after the cabinet meeting, “The cabinet discussed the report in a cordial atmosphere, but it was incomplete as we (ministers) felt that some more information and technical details were required. The next cabinet meeting will be held on May 2, when a decision will be taken on the report.”

The ministers deliberated on the parameters used to assess population and backwardness, and examined the details and criteria considered during the survey process, he said.

The April 24 cabinet meeting scheduled to be held at MM Hills in Chamarajanagar district is scheduled to discuss the development issues of the region, and not the SES-2015 report, he clarified.

No heated arguments between ministers: HK Patil

Patil expressed confidence that at the May 2 cabinet meeting, all the ministers will make up their mind to arrive at a decision as they will get a clearer picture of the SES-2015 report which stresses on the socio-economic and educational status of the communities.

One of the recommendations in the SES-2015 report that drew attention at the cabinet meeting was shifting the Kuruba community (to which CM Siddaramaiah belongs) from 2A to 1B category, to consider it as the most backward community.

One of the ministers made a veiled reference in a subtle way, but Siddaramaiah kept silent, according to a source. Sources privy to the cabinet meeting proceedings said Horticulture Minister SS Mallikarjun vociferously opposed the report, saying it should be rejected. He is said to have echoed the feelings of his father — Veerashaiva Mahasabha president and senior Congress MLA Shamanuru Shivashankarappa — that the Veerashaiva Lingayat community was under-counted and a considerable section of the population was left out of the survey. Labour Minister Santhosh Lad reportedly intervened and suggested that there was scope to include those left out of the survey. The duo reportedly indulged in a heated argument when HK Patil calmed down the situation, according to a source.