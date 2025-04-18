Congress leaders protest in Karnataka, blame Centre for widening rich-poor gap

BENGALURU: Senior Congress leaders on Thursday staged a massive protest at Freedom Park against the Union government for increase in prices of all commodities. Lashing out at the Centre, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is responsible for increase in prices of LPG cylinders, rice, gold and other commodities. He blamed the Centre for the widening gap between the rich and poor.

Addressing party workers from Bengaluru, Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Tumakuru and surroundings, the CM said BJP leaders should protest against their central leaders for the price rise. “BJP leaders have no moral right to speak against the Karnataka government and its guarantee schemes. BJP leaders are misleading the public on the Rs 4 increase per litre of milk. This money is going directly to farmers,” the CM said. The Union government should give Karnataka its fair share from taxes and GST collection, he added.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also blamed the Centre for increase in prices of fuel, essential commodities, fertilizers, gold, cement and steel. “We have given guarantee schemes to reduce the burden of this price hike on people, and increased the price of milk to save the livelihood of farmers. Therefore, public anger should be against the BJP government,” Shivakumar said.

Responding to BJP’s Janakrosha Yatra against price hikes, the DyCM said it was being done to cover up internal fighting and lack of leadership in the BJP and Janata Dal (Secular).

Siddaramaiah also hit out at the Centre over cases filed against senior party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case. A struggle similar to the freedom movement has to be launched, he said, and asked party leaders to be ready. He appealed to MLAs to hold protests at the taluk and district level, and raise awareness against BJP’s misrule.

The party also used the hashtag #Bekitha Dubari Beleyerikeya BJP Sarkara on social media, and raised slogans like ‘Petrol Diesel Rate, Jasti Jasti, Cement Steel Rate, Jasti Jasti, Bele Yenne Rate, Jasti Jasti, Yarinda Jasti, BJP BJP’, and ‘Sakappa Saku BJP Kendriya Adalitha Saku’.