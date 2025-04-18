Karnataka BJP chief’s name to be out by month-end

BENGALURU: Central leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are likely to announce the Karnataka state BJP president’s name by end of April. First-time MLA BY Vijayendra’s name was made the state president in November 2023.

In Karnataka, the state president has always been chosen unanimously, without an election. The party has almost completed the eligibility process and finalised the appointment of office-bearers for various districts.

According to a senior BJP leader, BJP National President JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday evening, where they discussed the appointment of state presidents of various states, including Karnataka. “Karnataka has completed the process of appointing district presidents, however, six districts are pending,’’ the leader told TNIE.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders in Karnataka are hoping the president’s name will be officially announced by this month-end or the first week of May, once they complete the Janakrosha rallies against price hikes by the state government.

“Vijayendra’s name has almost been finalised. There is no confusion now. We are expecting a series of elections this year, including Zilla Panchayat and BBMP, and we will work together,’’ another BJP leader said.