Savita Samaj in Karnataka under review for revised BC status following fresh study

BENGALURU: The Department of Backward Classes Welfare has initiated a fresh empirical study to reassess the socioeconomic status of the Savita Samaj community in Karnataka. This follows growing public interest and persistent requests from community members for a data-backed re-evaluation of their classification under the Backward Classes category.

Originally included in the Backward Classes list in 2014, following a 2013 study, the Savita community, comprising various sub-groups including barbers, washermen, tailors, and potters, has since called for a more detailed and scientific reassessment.

The aim is to ensure that the classification reflects their current economic, educational, and social realities. In response, the department organised a statewide consultation event, inviting members to provide feedback and personal testimonies. Their inputs will inform the new study and guide government policy regarding classification and targeted welfare programmes.

As mandated by the Backward Classes Commission Act, 1963, and the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes Act, 1992, classification decisions must rely on empirical data.

The Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission, reconstituted in 2019, resumed data collection in 2021. This process involves detailed surveys and documentation of social, educational, and economic indicators within the community.

Historical records dating back to 1931, along with government reports from 1995 onwards, are also being reviewed to support this evidence-based classification process. These archives provide long-standing documentation of the community’s disadvantaged status and are being cross-verified with current field data.

Community representatives have been actively participating in the review, submitting documents and statements.