Caste census a risky strategy that could undo Congress’ gains

SWith voices in favour and opposing the report getting louder, striking a balance between them will not be an easy task. The Opposition BJP will be looking to capitalise on the anger among the Lingayats, while the regional party, Janata Dal (Secular), could consider it as an opportunity to regain its foothold in the Old Mysuru region, a Vokkaliga bastion.

If the government decides to go ahead with the report, Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress president DK Shivakumar, who is aspiring to become the CM, would be at the receiving end. He would face the ire of the Vokkaliga community, to which he belongs.

hivakumar was among the signatories who had submitted a memorandum to the CM in November 2023, requesting rejection of the report. Earlier this week, the Vokkaligara Sangha, the community body, threatened a massive protest against any move to accept the report. It asked the elected representatives to fight for the community’s interests.

Similarly, it would put the Lingayat ministers, including Industries Minister MB Patil and Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre, in a tight spot. In the 2018 Assembly polls, the Siddaramaiah government’s stand on giving Lingayats a status of separate religion was one of the factors that adversely impacted Congress. Many Lingayat leaders who were ministers in the Siddaramaiah government lost the 2018 Assembly polls.

The community leaders from the party would be wary of the negative implications of the caste survey. As senior Congress legislator, former minister, and Akhil Bharat Veerashaiva-Lingayat Mahasabha president, Shamanur Shivashankarappa puts it, Lingayats and Vokkaligas will fight together if the report is accepted. Vokkaligara Sangha also expressed similar views.

Both communities insist that they are not against a caste census, but want it to be done in a scientific manner, to reflect the real numbers of all the communities. They feel their numbers are under-counted, and that the study done a decade ago is outdated and unscientific as a large chunk of households were left out.

The SES-2015 by the Karnataka State Permanent Backward Classes Commission, a Rs 160-crore exercise, was commissioned during Siddaramaiah’s first tenure as CM from 2013 to 2018. H Kantharaju was the commission’s chairman when the study was done in 2015. Those deputed to collect details reportedly visited over 1.35 crore households and gathered socio-economic and educational data of over 5.98 crore people. The CM claimed that it is a scientific survey, covering 98% of the rural population and 95% of the urban population.