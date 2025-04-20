Caste census row: Siddaramaiah to seek Congress high command’s call on SES-2015 report

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah may lob the ball into the court of Congress high command to tackle the imbroglio surrounding the release of Socio Economic Educational Survey (SES-2015), popularly known as caste census.

The report that had been deferred twice was finally taken up at the cabinet meeting on Thursday. The reason for it was Siddaramaiah’s meeting with Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, who insisted on it, source said. Now, Siddaramaiah plans to go back to the high command, of which Rahul is a major part, and brief the top leaders of the developments that have taken place after the report was presented in the cabinet, sources said.

Siddaramaiah has also sensed that his ministers, especially those opposed to the caste census, may meet AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and other high command leaders and complain against the census. To preempt that, the CM will collect the opinions of ministers on paper and forward it to the high command, sources said.

At the cabinet meeting, the ministers are said to have raised the issue of Congress getting a drubbing during the 2018 Assembly polls, reportedly because of Siddaramaiah’s proposal to give a separate religion status to Lingayats and Veerashaivas.