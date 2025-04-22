Four Karnataka HC judges to be transferred, AAB protests

BENGALURU: The Supreme Court collegium recommended the transfer of four judges of the Karnataka High Court to different high courts. They include Justice Hemant Chandangoudar to Madras High Court, Justice K Natarajan to Kerala High Court, Justice NS Sanjay Gowda to Gujarat High Court, and Justice Krishna S Dixit to Orissa High Court.

“With a view to infuse inclusivity and diversity at the high courts and to strengthen the quality of administration of justice, the Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on April 16 and 19, 2025, recommended the transfer of the judges”, the collegium observed, while recommending the transfer of seven judges of different high courts, including four judges from the Karnataka High Court.

Meanwhile, the Advocates’ Association of Bengaluru (AAB) unanimously demanded the collegium to withdraw the proposed transfers. To express deep displeasure and opposition to the transfer, the AAB is holding a massive protest at the Golden Jubilee Gate of the HC from Tuesday morning.

The AAB also has called a special general body meeting at 1.30 pm on Tuesday to discuss the future course of action.

Stating that a meeting of all the senior counsels was held regarding the transfer, the AAB office-bearers issued a statement that all senior advocates were of the unanimous view that the transfer move of the judges is wrong and must be withdrawn.

Memorandums are being sent, signed by all senior counsels to the collegium members of the SC, and to the President, the Prime Minister, and Law Minister, seeking immediate withdrawal of the transfer proposal.