KEONICS’ new portal to enable Karnataka Government to buy items at fair price

BENGALURU: To make government purchases more transparent and bring more rural youth into the tech sector, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday launched a new e-commerce portal developed by Karnataka State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (KEONICS), the state’s IT agency.

The updated platform will help government departments buy necessary items at competitive prices while ensuring the process is digital and clear.

Speaking at the launch, Shivakumar said, “Today, development happens through technology. It brings growth and wealth, and we must encourage more young people from rural areas to build skills in this field.” During the event, the DCM also handed over appointment letters to new staff at KEONICS.

IT/BT and RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge said the portal has been designed to solve problems that KEONICS has faced for the last two years. “Now, departments can easily get what they need at better prices. This new system brings more efficiency and fairness,” he said.

KEONICS chairman Sharath Bachegowda said the portal is part of a larger reform to make the organisation more transparent. “The tender process is now fully digital. Government departments can make purchases in a proper, rule-based, and open manner. KEONICS is ready to work with a new vision and improved system,” he highlighted.