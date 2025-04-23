CM Siddaramaiah holds emergency meeting as Karnataka team rushes to J&K

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has sent a team of senior officials, including police officers, to Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, where a dastardly attack by terrorists on tourists claimed 28 lives. A tourist from Shivamogga was among those killed.

On Tuesday evening, CM Siddaramaiah convened an emergency meeting with top officials to take steps to ensure the safe return of the remaining tourists from Karnataka in Jammu and Kashmir.

“We are closely monitoring the developments. All necessary support will be extended. Please be assured, the Government of Karnataka stands firmly with those affected,” Siddaramaiah said, strongly condemning the heinous terror attack on tourists.

“Kannadigas are among the victims. Upon receiving the news, I convened an emergency meeting and reviewed the situation with the chief secretary and senior police officials. I have also spoken to the Resident Commissioner in Delhi. Two teams—one of senior officers and another of police personnel - have been dispatched to J&K. A team from the Sports Department, led by Commissioner Chetan, is in Kashmir,” he said. Chetan R is an IPS officer from Karnataka.