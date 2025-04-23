CM Siddaramaiah holds emergency meeting as Karnataka team rushes to J&K

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has sent a team of senior officials, including police officers, to Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, where a dastardly attack by terrorists on tourists claimed 28 lives. A tourist from Shivamogga was among those killed.
On Tuesday evening, CM Siddaramaiah convened an emergency meeting with top officials to take steps to ensure the safe return of the remaining tourists from Karnataka in Jammu and Kashmir.
“We are closely monitoring the developments. All necessary support will be extended. Please be assured, the Government of Karnataka stands firmly with those affected,” Siddaramaiah said, strongly condemning the heinous terror attack on tourists.
“Kannadigas are among the victims. Upon receiving the news, I convened an emergency meeting and reviewed the situation with the chief secretary and senior police officials. I have also spoken to the Resident Commissioner in Delhi. Two teams—one of senior officers and another of police personnel - have been dispatched to J&K. A team from the Sports Department, led by Commissioner Chetan, is in Kashmir,” he said. Chetan R is an IPS officer from Karnataka.
Condemning the terror act, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that he is deeply anguished by the terror attack on tourists.
“The Karnataka government has swiftly deployed a team of police officers to assist, ensure the safe return of those stranded, and bring back the mortal remains of the deceased tourist from Shivamogga. My heartfelt condolences to all those affected. We stand with them in this hour of grief. This attack on innocent civilians is an act of cowardice and highly condemnable,” Shivakumar said.
Meanwhile, BJP MP from Bengaluru South and BJP Yuva Morcha national president Tejasvi Surya, who was in Kashmir to attend a Public Accounts Committee meeting, is also coordinating. He has spoken to the IG, DIG South Kashmir, and DC Anantnag and is in constant touch with the Lieutenant Governor’s office to provide all support. “The Government of India and all agencies here are extending every possible help to all affected by the unfortunate attack,” Surya said.
Speaking to The New Indian Express, Surya said that he was in Srinagar at the time of the attack. “The incident happened on a hilltop. Tourists have been evacuated and are kept in a hotel, where lodging and food are arranged by local authorities. The deceased are being airlifted. I have spoken to Karnataka Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh. I will remain here till all of them are sent back to their respective places,” the MP said.
Meanwhile, Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy condemned the terror act, saying that terrorism will never subdue India. “India has the strength to fight against such destructive forces,” he said.
Expressing anguish, Union minister Pralhad Joshi said that he is deeply devastated by the terror attack. “Terrorism will never succeed in breaking our spirit. Our resolve to fight against such evil only grows stronger. Prayers for the victims and strength to their families in this difficult hour. Perpetrators will be brought to justice,” Joshi said. Labour Minister Santosh Lad has been put in charge of the safe return of Kannadigas stranded in Pahalgam.