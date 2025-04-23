Ensure safe return of every stranded tourist, says BJP MLC Ravi Kumar

BENGALURU: Unleashing a scathing response to the terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, on Tuesday, Chief Whip of the Opposition in the Council, BJP MLC Ravi Kumar, said, “This is not just an attack — it is a slaughter.

A cold-blooded massacre where innocent lives were mercilessly snuffed out. With chilling precision, the terrorists allegedly singled out Hindu tourists” — an act Kumar condemned as “the most disgusting and deliberate display of hate-fueled violence”.

In a call for justice, he added, “I have full faith that the Narendra Modi-led government will not rest until these demons in human form are hunted down and justice is delivered. This blood will not go unanswered.” Kumar has urged the state government to act swiftly.

“Bring back Manjunath’s mortal remains with dignity. Ensure the safety and return of every stranded tourist. We owe that to our people,” he said.