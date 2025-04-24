Over 5,000 Karnataka tourists cancel Jammu and Kashmir bookings after Pahalgam terror attack

BENGALURU: Impacted by the Pahalgam terror attack, many tourists from Karnataka have cancelled their travel bookings to Jammu and Kashmir.

According to preliminary information collated by the Karnataka Tourism Society (KTS), over 5,000 tourists who had planned to go to Jammu and Kashmir through tour operators have cancelled their bookings and do not mind losing money. “The number of people who have booked and cancelled through organised operators is big, but those who have done so through unorganised operators is even larger. The attack has ended this tourism season and the future of tourism industry will be known only when the next season starts from October,” said KTS Secretary S Mahalingaiah.

Karnataka has around 1,000 domestic tour operators, of whom 100 are registered with KTS. Mahalingaiah said information from all tour operators of the number of people who had gone to J&K and who had made bookings is being collated.

A senior official in the Ministry of Tourism, seeking anonymity, said, “Tuesday’s incident has not just affected the number of foreign tourists arriving in Kashmir but the entire country. It will also impact the domestic tourism sector and its ripple effect will be felt for a long time. How tourists will react to visiting J&K will depend on what the Centre and J&K government decide. How many locations will be opened for tourism and when will be crucial.”

An official from the Karnataka State tourism Department said tourism to other states will also be impacted. “It is only human for people to get scared. The impact will be felt among people coming to Karnataka also,” he said.