Auto driver fined Rs 1.4 crore for fatal accident by minor

KOPPAL: A Koppal court has imposed a whopping fine of Rs 1.41 crore on an auto owner, in a case which caused the death of a person when the autorickshaw was being driven by the autodriver’s minor son. The incident took place in Gangavathi on March 10, 2021.

Judge Ramesh S Ganiger conducted the hearing at Gangavathi Senior Civil Court in Koppal district on Tuesday. After hearing the case, the judge ordered that the amount be paid to the family of the deceased. A complaint was filed with the Taluk Legal Services Committee by the family of the victim, two-wheeler rider Rajashekar Ayyanagouda, a resident of Jayanagar in Gangavathi. He was seriously injured after he was knocked down by the auto driven by the minor, and later died in hospital. Chennamma, the wife of the deceased, and others approached court, seeking compensation.

After hearing the complaint filed with the Taluk Legal Services Authority in 2021, Additional Civil Court Judge Ramesh S Ganiger ordered the autodriver to pay compensation of Rs 1,41,61,580 to the victim’s family.