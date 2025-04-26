CM Siddaramaiah to skip celebrations; gears up for two days of governance grind on Congress’ two-year mark

BENGALURU: As the Congress government in Karnataka gears up to complete two years in office on May 21-22, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has made one thing abundantly clear — there will be no grand celebrations, pageantry or self-congratulatory events. Instead, he’s rolling up his sleeves for two days of non-stop governance grind.

Breaking away from tradition, Siddaramaiah has laid out a packed, no-nonsense schedule for May 21 and 22, focusing entirely on streamlining administration.

Siddaramaiah, along with DCM DK Shivakumar, Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh and top bureaucrats, will hold a marathon review with all deputy commissioners and zilla panchayat CEOs to tighten the screws on district-level governance and accelerate delivery of public services.

In the past, such celebrations have often preceded political misfortunes. Political observers recall how former chief minister S Bangarappa’s flashy “Sadhaneya Hadiyalli” two-year celebration was followed by his unceremonious exit, and how BS Yediyurappa was forced to resign with tears in his eyes the very evening of his second anniversary in office. But Siddaramaiah is in no mood to tempt fate.

“There is no time for celebration. The people want delivery, not drama,” he is reported to have told his team. His message is clear: It’s time to work, not party.

Sources in the CMO said the last meeting with DCs and CEOs was in December. The officers have to face a barrage of questions about the progress made, department wise.