ISRO signs MoU for space medicine

BENGALURU: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Department of Space (DoS) and Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST), Department of Science and Technology (DST) signed the Framework Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in Space Medicine.

The partnership is aimed at helping the advancement of space medicine and its applications in the country. The MoU will help benefit the national human space programme as well as spur innovations and developments in the fields of human physiological studies, behavioural health studies, biomedical support systems, radiation biology and medicine, countermeasures for improving human health and performance in space environment, telemedicine and communication protocols and crew medical kit for space missions.

The programme will create opportunities for studies and experiments, especially in the field of space medicine, said an official release here on Saturday.

The MoU has been signed at a time when ISRO is working on the Indian human space programme. V Narayanan, Chairman, ISRO, highlighted that maintaining human health and performance in the extreme environment of outer space is very important for the successful long-duration human space missions. A national space-based platform such as the Bharatiya Antariksh Station will enable the utilisation of the niche space environment to undertake cutting-edge human research and technology development based on our national priorities. This collaboration can inspire young people to pursue careers in STEM fields, driving innovation in the country.

Dr Sunil Kumar, Additional Secretary and Head, AI Division, DST, said that research and development in space medicine will enhance the understanding on human physiology, human adaptation, development of new medical devices and diagnostic procedures. These developments for space have the potential to improve healthcare for people on Earth.

Dr Sanjay Behari, Director, SCTIMST, said with ISRO, they will be developing clean room and zero-gravity labs in focus and space medicine, co-developing biomedical devices and is translating equipment developed for space exploration for human health on Earth.