Hindu activists want Muslim vendors out of Gadag fair

GADAG: The Pahalgam terror attack has cast a shadow on the Gadag’s Tontadarya fair, which is famous for its communal harmony. Activists from Hindu organisations on Saturday staged a protest, demanding that Muslim vendors be thrown out of the fair that started on April 13.

They warned that if the vendors from the minority community are not sent out immediately, they will intensify the protest.

Activists from Sri Ram Sene and other organisations said terrorists in Kashmir asked the religion of tourists before killing them. “Here, we will ask the religion of vendors and throw them out of the fair,” they added.

Some mutt devotees said the fair is to showcase communal harmony and everybody will be given an opportunity. “If that is the case, the organisers will have to face a difficult situation,” the protesters warned. With the threat, the police are keeping a tighter vigil at the fair.

This is one of the important fairs in Gadag, organised by the Tontadarya Mutt, and it is on till May 13. This time, the number of stalls put up by Muslims is more. The mutt, which is famous for communal harmony, invites vendors from other religions too for the fair.

A Sri Ram Sene leader said, “For the last ten years, we have been asking the fair committee to allow only Hindus to put up businesses. This time, we are planning to go for more intense steps. If the fair committee does not decide, we warn that we will pull out Muslim vendors and throw them out.”

Mutt authorities, however, have not commented or answered to these protests. They may come up with a decision after meeting with the jatra committee under the guidance of the seer, Siddaram.