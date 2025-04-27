MP Karjol seeks unconditional apology from Robert Vadra for blaming Hindutva, BJP for Pahalgam attack

CHITRADURGA: Member of Parliament Govind Karjol on Saturday urged Congress leaders to apologise to people for blaming Hindutva and BJP for the terrorist attack at Pahalgam in Kashmir on April 22.

Speaking to reporters in the city, he said that it is not right for ‘’anti-national’’ Robert Vadra to talk about Hindutva and the BJP on this occasion. “140 crore people of the country should condemn the Pahalgam incident. They should confront it and stand as the backbone to the government at the Centre. Apart from Hindutva, he has spoken derogatorily about the BJP,” he alleged.

He questioned Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s stand and asked whether he would agree to the statement made by Vadra.

“Rahul Gandhi, you are acting like a king in this country because you are a descendant of Jawaharlal Nehru. During the 24-year Congress rule in Kashmir from 1990, thousands of people were killed in the Kashmir Valley, lakhs of Kashmiri Pandits were tortured and driven out of the Valley.

But they did not raise their voice in favour of the Kashmiri Pandits. Now, you talk about Hindutva, you are hateful towards Hindus and you speak in an insulting manner. This does not bring you glory, this will lead to the destruction of the Congress,” he said. He also urged Robert Vadra to unconditionally apologise to the people of the country.

Businessman Robert Vadra, husband of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi, on Wednesday linked the Pahalgam terror attack to BJP government’s Hindutva push in the country evoking a strong retort from the BJP.