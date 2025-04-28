AC e-buses to Kempegowda International Airport await May-end launch

BENGALURU: The delay in setting up charging infrastructure at Kempegowda International Airport and the delay in supply of drivers by the private contract bagger have been postponing the launch of Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation’s (BMTC) air-conditioned electric buses to the airport. The AC e-buses on the airport route, which should have been operational by now, is likely to be pushed to May-end.

BMTC’s Chief Traffic Manager (Operations) GT Prabhakar Reddy told TNIE, “BMTC will be replacing the ageing Volvo fleet with AC e-buses. There is a delay in setting up charging infrastructure at the Bangalore airport premises. We were told it will take another 15 days. So we are hopeful of commencing operations of AC e-buses by May-end.”

Attributing another reason for the delay in the launch, Reddy said the contractors are supplying drivers at a slower pace. “As per the wet-lease agreement, drivers have to be provided by the private firm only,” he said.

BMTC, which has many electric buses in its fleet, did not have any air-conditioned ones. With an intention to add AC e-buses, the bus corporation signed an agreement with a private firm to provide buses on the GCC (Gross Cost Contract) model.

As per the agreement, 320 e-buses will be handed over to BMTC for operations in a phased manner, and this will gradually replace the ageing Vayu Vajra (Volvo buses on the airport route) fleet. Under the GCC model, BMTC will lease the bus from the private firm Ohm Global Mobility. Ohm will provide buses along with charging infrastructure and drivers.

“We have operationalised 58 e-buses on other routes within the city, and they are performing well. We have set up charging infrastructure for this at two locations in the city,” Reddy said.

BMTC will provide conductors and will be paying Rs 65.8 per kilometre to the firm.