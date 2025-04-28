After backlash, Mahasabha rolls back jayanti order

BENGALURU: Following an uproar from Lingayats, the Akhila Bharatha Veerashaiva Mahasabha has withdrawn its controversial directive calling for Basava Jayanti and Renuka Jayanti to be celebrated jointly, breaking decades of tradition.

After the order, signed by former DGP and current state president of the mahasabha Shankar Bidari, sparked outrage, Lingayats leaders and devotees approached minister Eshwar Khandre and mahasabha chairman MLA Dr Shamanur Shivashankarappa. The subsequent pressure finally forced the mahasabha’s hand to back down.

Mahasabha secretary Renuka Prasanna said, “We have withdrawn the April 2 circular. We will go with the traditional celebration of Basava Jayanti. There will be no changes.”

The April 2 directive had drawn criticism, with community leaders warning that combining the two celebrations would not only disrespect cultural traditions but also deeply fracture community unity.

Faced with mounting backlash from Lingayat mathadheeshwaras, Basava organizations, Jagathika Lingayats and mahasabha district units, Shivashankarappa was left with little choice. Talks were held behind the scenes, culminating in the withdrawal of the order.