If IPS officer Mohanty is deputed to Centre, he’ll be replaced, says CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Amid speculation that senior IPS officer Pranab Mohanty, who is heading the SIT probing the Dharmasthala mass burial case investigation, could be moved to the Centre, CM Siddaramaiah said in case of such an event, they will appoint another senior officer in his place. However, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara confirmed that they are yet to take a decision on replacing Mohanty as the SIT chief. “There have been false posts making the rounds on social media,” he stated.

Parameshwara said that when they decided to form an SIT, they wanted a DG-rank officer to head it. Though the government has not taken any decision to replace the current head, there is misinformation being spread. He added that this matter comes under the DPAR and the CM.

When asked about some posts where netizens are alleging that Mohanty’s deputation proposal is to divert the investigation, the HM questioned, “Why would the government have interest in this case? If we had interest, why would we form SIT?” The minister said all that the government wants is the truth, which should come out.