Congress election fraud offensive hinges on high-stakes Bengaluru rally

After Congress’s landslide victory in the 2023 assembly polls, which provided a much-needed morale booster and halted its rapid downward slide, Karnataka has become a vital part of the party’s national strategy. Be it promoting Siddaramaiah government’s guarantees-driven model of governance at the national level, or holding the first meeting of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc allies in Bengaluru ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the party has often turned to Karnataka to mount its offensive against the BJP dispensation at the Centre.

Now, as the Congress – especially the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi – has launched an orchestrated campaign against the Election Commission, all eyes are on his Bengaluru rally on August 5.

Ahead of the Bihar elections, the party has been making serious allegations against the constitutional body. The force and acceptability of the Grand Old Party’s fight ahead would largely depend on its ability to provide substantial material to back its claim of what the party leaders have repeatedly termed as “voter fraud”. The allegations have been rejected by the Election Commission of India.

As senior leaders, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, have claimed that Rahul Gandhi has “credible evidence of voter fraud”, a lot hinges on the revelations he makes – if at all he does – on that day. It is unclear whether the LoP will say anything entirely different from what his party leaders have already said.

Many in the party believe that the Congress central leadership got its own ‘investigation’ and ‘research’ done. They are hoping that the top brass will come up with something substantial to drive home the point. Ahead of the rally, Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president DK Shivakumar stated that several election frauds would be highlighted, while AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal claimed that “shocking reports” would be out on that day.

They seem to be betting big on their fresh offensive from Bengaluru to send out a political message that the alleged electoral manipulation is an all-India phenomenon. Interestingly, after Rahul Gandhi launched a no-holds-barred tirade against the ECI, his party leaders in the state began talking vociferously about the alleged additions and deletions in the voter lists.