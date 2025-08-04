Can nano urea be the alternative for farmers in Karnataka?

BELAGAVI: Basavaraj Muddannavar is at his wit’s end. The farmer from Kadoli can’t get his bag of urea.

Out of his total 9-acre holding, Muddannavar has planted paddy in three acres, while the remaining land is under sweet potato, potato and maize cultivation. Now, where are the nutrients to come from?

Local fertiliser dealers are urging farmers to switch to nano urea, a liquid alternative that must be sprayed onto crops using pump equipment. Additionally, ammonium sulphate is being sold as another substitute, though it comes at a higher cost of Rs 950 per bag. “We are unsure how effective nano urea really is, and spraying requires extra equipment and effort,” says Muddannavar. Farmers are appealing to the state government for immediate intervention and restocking of urea, warning that continued delay could severely affect crop yield at this critical growth stage.