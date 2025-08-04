Congress postpones protest against 'vote theft' to August 8 in Bengaluru following Shibu Soren's demise

BENGALURU: The Congress party’s protest against electoral malpractices, originally scheduled for August 5 at Freedom Park has been postponed to August 8 in view of the demise of veteran tribal leader and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren.

Speaking to the media on August 4, AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala and KPCC president and DCM DK Shivakumar said the decision was taken after consultations with top Congress leadership, including Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi and AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge.

"Mr. Shibu Soren was not just a towering tribal leader but also a trusted ally of the Congress party who stood by its ideology through turbulent times,” said Surjewala.

“On behalf of the AICC and KPCC, I offer heartfelt condolences. His legacy as a champion of the downtrodden will continue to inspire future generations,” he said.