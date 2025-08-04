Congress postpones protest against 'vote theft' to August 8 in Bengaluru following Shibu Soren's demise

BENGALURU: The Congress party’s protest against electoral malpractices, originally scheduled for August 5 at Freedom Park has been postponed to August 8 in view of the demise of veteran tribal leader and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren.
Speaking to the media on August 4, AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala and KPCC president and DCM DK Shivakumar said the decision was taken after consultations with top Congress leadership, including Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi and AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge.
"Mr. Shibu Soren was not just a towering tribal leader but also a trusted ally of the Congress party who stood by its ideology through turbulent times,” said Surjewala.
“On behalf of the AICC and KPCC, I offer heartfelt condolences. His legacy as a champion of the downtrodden will continue to inspire future generations,” he said.
Shivakumar, speaking at Freedom Park—the protest venue—said, “Rahul Gandhi was scheduled to arrive in Bengaluru today for the protest. However, in light of Shibu Soren’s final rites, scheduled at 3 pm on August 5, we decided not to hold the event at the last minute. Both Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, will attend the funeral.”
He confirmed that the protest against 'vote theft', will now be held on August 8 at the same venue and time, despite it being the important Varamahalakshmi festival.
“We will take care to ensure that the festivities and celebrations of the public are not in any way disturbed. The party's internal legislative meeting will also be scheduled after discussions with the Chief Minister,” he added.
Responding to the BJP’s counter-protest plans, Shivakumar remarked, “In a democracy, criticism and counter-protests are welcome. But the Election Commission must remain impartial. Our candidate from Mahadevapura had raised a serious complaint during the polls, which was ignored. We now have more evidence and will place it before the public for them to judge.”
He emphasised that the protest aims to bring national attention to what the party alleges is a serious threat to electoral integrity.