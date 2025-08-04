Dy CM D K Shivakumar delivered 'crater', not 'greater' Bengaluru, say Vajarahalli residents

BENGALURU: With hundreds of potholes on 100 feet Vajarahalli-Turahalli Forest Main Road, frustrated residents accuse that Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar delivered ‘Crater Bengaluru’ after promising ‘Greater Bengaluru’.

The residents say the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) had tarred the road a year ago; however, within a month, Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) and Bangalore Water Sewerage Board (BWSSB) dug up the road. Since then, the road has become unmotorable.

Srivatsa from ‘Changemakers of Kanakapura Road’ said, “The DCM had promised to make ‘Greater Bengaluru’. However, the potholes and bad stretch is still not addressed. It’s crater Bengaluru everywhere.” He added that after volleys of correspondence, some of the bad patches are being fixed near Vajarahalli.

BDA had laid the road last year, but in a month’s time, KPTCL dug it up. Later, BWSSB also dug up the road for their pipe connections. These agencies were told to complete the work as road will be taken up for repair, said a BDA official.

“BDA chief has assured to fix the road,” said the residents.

Since the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has also taken up improvement of footpaths and drain for last mile connectivity for pedestrians, once these project is completed, the road development will be taken up.