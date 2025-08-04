Speak up to end intolerance: Religious heads

BENGALURU: In a world where oppression is being normalised, and leaders remain silent, it is time to speak up. Religious heads gathered at Hussain Day, to commemorate the courage and sacrifice of Shia leader Imam Hussain, and the spirit of Hussainiyat, were unanimous in their thought and speech: The need to stand up for justice, keep politics away from religion, and bring peace and succour to the suffering.

During the inaugural address at the 33rd Hussain Day, Dr Abdolmajid Hakimollahi, representative of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Khomeini, recalled Imam Hussain who “belongs to the conscience of humanity”, and whose life held many lessons for leaders and thinkers like Mahatma Gandhi and others.

With the theme ‘Solidarity with the Oppressed’, speakers and poets like Sri Shivarudra Swamiji of Beli Mutt, Moulana Shakirulla Rashadi, Rev Father Edward Thomas, Giani Sukhdev Singh, Geshe Jampa Choewang, Lucky Ali, Pandit Gulshan Pathak and others spoke of national unity, and the need for peace in a fractured world.

The underlying message was to speak up on the conflict in Gaza, strangling of aid and unchecked atrocities against children and women, with the most vocal being author Ashok Kumar Pandey. Hussain Day was convened by Aga Sultan, spokesperson and member of Protocol Committee, KPCC. Shivajinagar MLA Rizwan Arshad, Gauribidanur MLA KH Puttaswamy Gowda and others also spoke.