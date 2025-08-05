Karnataka government to fast-track property records campaign

BENGALURU: With a large number of farmers in the state missing out on the Centre’s benefits, especially the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda here on Monday asked the officers to speed up the campaign to provide property records.
“About 52 lakh lands are still in the names of deceased persons. Deputy Commissioners have been instructed to speed up the process of transferring all of them to the names of their current heirs through the ‘pavathi khatha’ campaign”, he told reporters on the sidelines of the review of his department.
“The Centre has issued an order not to provide PM Kisan, drip irrigation and machinery purchase subsidies to lands in the names of deceased persons. This will cause problems for farmers. Now we will go to the doorsteps of farmers and provide ‘pavathi khatha’. So far, 2.30 lakh lands have been given ‘pavathi khatha’. Also, it has been decided to give Rs. 6 for each case as an incentive to village accountants who make progress in the ‘e-pavathi khatha’ campaign”, he said.
Laptops have been given to 4,000 VAs and the remaining will get them soon. Everyone is being trained on the use of e-office in order to digitize the department’s work from grassroots, the minister said. He said that Village Administrative Officers (VAOs) are being given offices at Gram Panchayats.
“Out of the 8,357 village administration officers, office facilities have been provided to 7,405 VAOs in gram panchayats and the others will be given similar facilities soon, the minister said.
Simplified ‘Nanna Bhoomi’
The minister said the ‘Nanna Bhoomi’ guarantee campaign has gained momentum. So far 1,09,000 lands have been measured in just 8 months. It will be done on 2 lakh lands by December, he said.
“The land that was granted to farmers four decades ago under the ‘darkast’ scheme has not been allotted till now. ‘Nanna Bhoomi’ campaign will give farmers land titles and documents for the land that was allotted earlier,” he said.
Meanwhile, the minister said 1.62 lakh beneficiaries living in Hadi, Hatti, Tanda and Majare hamlets and villages will be given title deeds by converting them into revenue villages.
DCs told to manage water use in reservoirs
Krishna Byre Gowda urged the DCs to be vigilant about water management in reservoirs. He said that in the current year most of the districts have received normal rainfall. While there has been more rainfall in a couple of districts, there has been a little less rainfall than usual in six to seven districts.