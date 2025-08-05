Karnataka government to fast-track property records campaign

BENGALURU: With a large number of farmers in the state missing out on the Centre’s benefits, especially the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda here on Monday asked the officers to speed up the campaign to provide property records.

“About 52 lakh lands are still in the names of deceased persons. Deputy Commissioners have been instructed to speed up the process of transferring all of them to the names of their current heirs through the ‘pavathi khatha’ campaign”, he told reporters on the sidelines of the review of his department.

“The Centre has issued an order not to provide PM Kisan, drip irrigation and machinery purchase subsidies to lands in the names of deceased persons. This will cause problems for farmers. Now we will go to the doorsteps of farmers and provide ‘pavathi khatha’. So far, 2.30 lakh lands have been given ‘pavathi khatha’. Also, it has been decided to give Rs. 6 for each case as an incentive to village accountants who make progress in the ‘e-pavathi khatha’ campaign”, he said.

Laptops have been given to 4,000 VAs and the remaining will get them soon. Everyone is being trained on the use of e-office in order to digitize the department’s work from grassroots, the minister said. He said that Village Administrative Officers (VAOs) are being given offices at Gram Panchayats.

“Out of the 8,357 village administration officers, office facilities have been provided to 7,405 VAOs in gram panchayats and the others will be given similar facilities soon, the minister said.

Simplified ‘Nanna Bhoomi’

The minister said the ‘Nanna Bhoomi’ guarantee campaign has gained momentum. So far 1,09,000 lands have been measured in just 8 months. It will be done on 2 lakh lands by December, he said.