BJP files plaint over wall demolition, cutting of tree in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The BJP Bengaluru Central unit has filed two separate complaints with the Upparpete police, alleging illegal demolition of a compound wall and cutting of a tree in Freedom Park ahead of the protest by the Congress in which Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will take part. The Congress, that has alleged electoral malpractice, had initially planned to protest in Freedom Park in Bengaluru on August 5 and later deferred it to August 8 owing to the death of former Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren.

Bengaluru Central BJP President Saptagirigowda, who filed the petition, said that in preparation for the event, an ancient compound wall in the park was allegedly demolished, causing inconvenience to the public, damaging public property, and resulting in a loss to the government exchequer. Additionally, a tree within the park premises was cut down, he said.

The complaint further alleged that the Congress carried out these activities without obtaining any permission from the authorities concerned. “They have destroyed public property for their personal interests by constructing a huge new compound wall inside Freedom Park. This is an illegal act and a misuse of power by the ruling party,” the petition read.

The Upparpete police said that they have received the petition and are conducting a preliminary inquiry. “We are verifying the facts. Based on the findings, a case will be registered accordingly,” the police said.