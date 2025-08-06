Karnataka to get 50% of power generated at Kaiga nuclear units

KAIGA (UTTARA KANNADA): Karnataka is set to receive a significant boost to its power supply, with 50% of its allocated share expected to come from the upcoming Units 5 and 6 at the Kaiga Nuclear Power Station (KNPS) in Uttara Kannada.

Despite the threat of agitations by the locals and the greens having approached the National Green Tribunal, the KNPS officials remain confident about the project. “The allocation will be decided by the Union Ministry for Power. Even then, the state will have a lion’s share, where nearly 50% of the power will be given to the state,” said Umed Yadav, head Corporate Commissioner NPCIL, who was in Kaiga.

Karnataka currently gets 35% of its power from four KNPS units that generate 220 MW each. Two new 700 MW units are expected by 2030, supplying power to the southern grid shared with neighbouring states.

Site director Kaiga Vinod Kumar B assured that there should not be any apprehensions among the people over the power plant, as all the security and safety measures have been taken. He said that the plant has received all the required clearance from the MoEF.

“The construction activities have gathered pace. The excavation activities are completed and construction is expected to commence after the current monsoon,” he said. He said that the turbine package has been awarded to M/ S Bharath Heavy Electrical Limited (BHEL), and the nuclear package has been awarded to M/SMegha Engineers and Infrastructure Limited.