Rishabh Pant funds BCA education of tea seller’s daughter in Karnataka village

BAGALKOT: Jyoti Kanabooramath is elated and equally surprised to find that she will be able to study BCA in a private college in Jamkhandi town as she has received financial assistance from a completely unexpected person, Team India cricketer Rishabh Pant.

Resident of Rabakavi village in Bilagi taluk of Bagalkot district, Jyoti was facing financial constraints to pursue her studies despite securing 83% marks in PU.

Her father, Tirthaiah, runs a small tea shop in the village, and the family's limited income made it nearly impossible to afford college fees.

Determination and desperation to study, took her to seek help from local contractor, Anil Hunashikatti as he has some relatives who are part of the administration of the college.

“When she approached me, I first thought to seek help from the college authorities to give some fee concession. But I realised that the college authorities can give only a limited concession which may not be of much help to the poor girl”, said Hunashikatti.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, he said that it was that time, an idea kindled to seek help from noted cricketer Rishabh Pant.

“One of my classmates is working as manager of Pant. I knew that my friend, in the past, had got financial help for another student from more cricketer, K L Rahul, for his studies. Being the manager of Pant, my friend also knows Rahul. This information encouraged me to seek help from the cricketer through my friend,” he said.