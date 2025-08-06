Rishabh Pant funds BCA education of tea seller’s daughter in Karnataka village

BAGALKOT: Jyoti Kanabooramath is elated and equally surprised to find that she will be able to study BCA in a private college in Jamkhandi town as she has received financial assistance from a completely unexpected person, Team India cricketer Rishabh Pant.
Resident of Rabakavi village in Bilagi taluk of Bagalkot district, Jyoti was facing financial constraints to pursue her studies despite securing 83% marks in PU.
Her father, Tirthaiah, runs a small tea shop in the village, and the family's limited income made it nearly impossible to afford college fees.
Determination and desperation to study, took her to seek help from local contractor, Anil Hunashikatti as he has some relatives who are part of the administration of the college.
“When she approached me, I first thought to seek help from the college authorities to give some fee concession. But I realised that the college authorities can give only a limited concession which may not be of much help to the poor girl”, said Hunashikatti.
Speaking to The New Indian Express, he said that it was that time, an idea kindled to seek help from noted cricketer Rishabh Pant.
“One of my classmates is working as manager of Pant. I knew that my friend, in the past, had got financial help for another student from more cricketer, K L Rahul, for his studies. Being the manager of Pant, my friend also knows Rahul. This information encouraged me to seek help from the cricketer through my friend,” he said.
Hunashikatti said that he shared the details of the girl with his friend who in-turn conveyed the message to Pant. Later, the office of Pant collected the account details of the college and directly credited Rs. 40,000 into the account on behalf of Jyoti.
Pant has now won hearts for extending financial support to a meritorious student from a remote village, enabling her to pursue higher education.
The generous gesture has drawn widespread appreciation from the public, with many praising Pant for his compassion and social responsibility. His support, offered without any publicity, has set a positive example for others.
“I am eternally grateful to Rishabh Pant for his timely help. It has helped me immensely,” Jyoti said.