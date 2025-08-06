Siroya slams Hariprasad for casting aspersions on apex court

BENGALURU: BJP Rajya Sabha member Lahar Singh Siroya slammed senior Congress leader and MLC BK Hariprasad for casting aspersions on the Supreme Court after it warned Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on the Indian Army.

“Whether Hariprasad’s comments constitute contempt of court is not for me to decide, but as a politician, I recognise a very organised propaganda of the Congress under Rahul, which is trying to assault institutions like the Election Commission of India and the Supreme Court of India. To save their party, they want to spread lies and anarchy,” Siroya said responding to Hariprasad’s remarks.

The BJP MP said, Hariprasad, in his Kannada ‘X’ post, said that the Supreme Court’s remarks on Rahul is indicative not just of the falling standards of the court, but is also of its support to a dictatorial attitude.

“Hariprasad also says that the court has disrespected a person who is recognised by our Constitution as “shadow PM”. How can someone who holds a constitutional post disrespect another person who holds a constitutional post, he says, targeting the judge.

At the end, he shockingly says the Supreme Court and some High Courts are making politically inspired observations and judgements in recent times,” the BJP MP said, referring to Hariprasad’s remarks. He said Rahul’s indiscretions are well known, and he is certainly not above the law. If Rahul has to be respected, he too should display maturity, decorum, and propriety that his constitutional post expects, the BJP MP said.