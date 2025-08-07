Karnataka to bring Vemula Bill to end caste discrimination

BENGALURU: The State Cabinet is expected to give its nod to the Karnataka Rohith Vemula (Prevention of Exclusion or Injustice) (Right to Education and Dignity) Bill, 2025, on Thursday.

It is expected to be tabled in the monsoon session of the state legislature starting from Monday. The Bill proposes to safeguard the right to education and dignity for the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC) and minorities across all universities in the state including public, private, and deemed universities. It aims to eliminate caste-based discrimination in universities and colleges.

Speaking to TNIE, Social Welfare Minister HC Mahadevappa said there have been instances where students from backward classes were treated inhumanly. They were given mental torture too. The Bill aims to protect and instill confidence in them. This is applicable for college students in colleges and universities, he said. When asked if this will be extended to pre-university and schools, he said it will be decided in the coming days.

Bill proposes penalty and imprisonment

According to sources, the Bill proposes imposing penalty and even imprisonment of college authorities failing to take action in such cases. Such institutions will also lose government grants. It will be considered as non-bailable offence and those committing it could face penalty and imprisonment.

Rohith Chakravarthi Vemula, a PhD scholar at University of Hyderabad died of suicide in 2016. He was known for raising issues of caste injustice, Dalit rights on the campus. The university had stopped his stipend as he was involved with Amebedkarite Students Association, fighting for the rights of Dalits. He was suspended, after which he committed suicide.

Earlier this year, Rahul had written to CM Siddaramaiah urging the state government to bring the Bill. Siddaramaiah had stated: “Our government stands firm in its resolve to enact the Rohith Vemula Act to ensure no student faces discrimination based on caste, class, or religion. We will bring this legislation at the earliest to honour the dreams of Rohith, Payal, Darshan, and countless others who deserved dignity, not exclusion,” he stated.