Philippines and India natural partners, says Marcos Jr at Bengaluru event

BENGALURU: President of the Philippines Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr welcomed deeper collaboration with Indian industry across key sectors such as advanced electronics, pharmaceuticals, renewable energy, digital innovation, and infrastructure among others during the ‘Philippines-India Business Forum 2025’ held in Bengaluru on Thursday.

The event, organised by Department of Trade and Industry, Philippines, in collaboration with FICCI, brought together top government officials, business leaders, and trade representatives from both nations and marked a significant step forward in strengthening bilateral commercial relations.

President Marcos stated that with the Philippines undertaking major structural reforms to improve ease of doing business — such as the CREATE MORE Act, Green Lanes for priority investments, and workforce-aligned education — the country signals its readiness as a reliable partner for capital, technology, and talent. “India and the Philippines are natural partners — bound by shared values, complementary strengths, and a common vision for inclusive and sustainable development. We are undertaking bold reforms to ensure the Philippines is a globally competitive, future-ready destination for investment. I invite Indian businesses to see the Philippines not just as a market, but as a strategic partner in shaping the industries of tomorrow — be it in semiconductors, clean energy, digital solutions, or healthcare. Together, we can build a resilient, innovative, and prosperous future for our peoples and the region,” said Marcos.