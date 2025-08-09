Congress urges SEC for voter roll audit across Karnataka

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the Congress has formally requested the Election Commission to conduct a comprehensive probe into “irregularities” in electoral rolls across the state. After submitting a memorandum to the State Election Commission in Bengaluru, Shivakumar told reporters that the Congress delegation had highlighted concerns about fraudulent voter entries, citing examples of Mahadevapura and other constituencies.

He elaborated that although only five to six constituencies were examined in detail, the party suspects similar irregularities in other constituencies across the state. “We did not submit detailed examples from Mahadevapura or Gandhinagar, as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s media briefing on Thursday was just to illustrate the issue. We have requested the commission to conduct a full and thorough audit.”

Meanwhile, The office of the Chief Electoral Officer Karnataka said, “We have not got any documents on the allegations. We can verify when we get the documents. That is why we have written to them. We have only got the memorandum so far.