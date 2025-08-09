Victory over landslides: A lesson from Uttarkashi to make Western Ghats safer

The August 5 disaster in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand should be a grim reminder of how unregulated human activities in the name of development can invite the wrath of nature. It was caused by a cloudburst leading to massive flash floods that almost wiped out the entire Dharali village, killing at least five and burying or washing away scores of others, besides bringing down and swallowing properties. Specifically, it needs to be a lesson for the government, the authorities concerned and the public in Karnataka, where a crucial part of the Western Ghats – considered a biodiversity hotspot – has been rendered fragile.

While using the term “wrath of nature”, however, it must be remembered that nature by itself has no emotions like humans do. But nature reacts unconsciously to human actions, based purely on the laws of nature and logic. For instance, how difficult is it to foretell that a building would collapse in a heap if its foundations are rendered weak?

Uttarkashi is part of the Himalayan ranges, which for millions of years has been actively changing its structural profile. The Himalayas started forming due to dynamic movements of Earth’s tectonic plates. They started to rise when the Indo-Australian plate collided with the Eurasian plate about 50 million years ago.

The Indo-Australian plate continues to push into the Eurasian plate at a rate of five millimetres every year, causing the Himalayas to rise by a few millimetres each year. As the mountain range rises, there is bound to be structural evolution. These changes express themselves in the extreme when weather acts on them – like formations of glacial ponds in the high altitude regions of the mountain ranges, which can also be sources of rivers, like the Kheer Ganga river, the flash floods on which impacted Dharali on August 5. These glacial ponds in the higher reaches of the Himalayas are subject to bursting during heavy rains or cloudbursts, potentially devastating for areas downstream – which, according to experts, possibly led to the destruction of Dharali village downstream of Kheer Ganga river, when a wall of water, rocks and debris came hurtling down.