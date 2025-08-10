BRTS bus crashes into college compound in Karnataka's Dharwad; no injuries reported

Manjunath Jeddennavar, Public Relations Officer at BRTS, confirmed that the bus had entered the college campus. “The problem in the steering wheel has led to such accident. The driver’s presence of mind has averted possible damage. No passengers or any others have got into trouble or any injuries. As of now, we have come to know that the steering-connected issue is the reason and the facts, if any, will surface after a detailed examination,” he said.

Protesters alleged that the BRTS has not addressed safety concerns despite repeated complaints. “From the beginning the protests are being done but no authorities or the elected representatives are bothered. It is nearly the eighth time that the bus has jumped out from the corridor,” one protester said.

Another protester added: “We all blame drivers of the buses but the actual fact is the buses are not being serviced at the regular intervals. It is the project which has been done in a hurry and has no scientific approach. The unplanned crossings, bus shelters, one-ways, and the major one is narrow roads. The negligence of the authorities is putting the public at risk.”

A passenger alleged that such breakdowns and malfunctions have become common. “Nowadays it has become common to witness one or the other BRTS buses going engine down or facing problems. Last week, I faced the problem twice. The bus gets stopped and the drivers ask us to shift to another bus following the trouble in the bus,” the passenger said.