Dharmasthala burial case: Man accuses BJP MLA Vishwanath of attempt to incite riots

Vishwanath, being an MLA, has issued death threats by asking to hang the complainant at a time when an investigation is under way, following directions from court, after the witness-complainant recorded his statement before the court, Paramesh said. “If the complainant, after watching the MLA’s video, refuses to cooperate with the probe fearing threat to life, chances are high that it will derail the ongoing probe. The statement of Vishwanath, being in a responsible position, has raised suspicion hence, SIT must take him into custody and reveal the conspiracy behind his statement,” he demanded.

He further said in his complaint that the statement against the ongoing SIT probe and witness-complainant raises suspicion that there is a conspiracy by the MLA to incite communal violence by portraying the matter as a conspiracy against the temple and Hindu religion. “The MLA has also made a statement that he and his supporters will arrive in more than 250 vehicles to Dharmasthala. His statement raises doubts that he is conspiring to incite riots and if any untoward incident occurs, the MLA will be solely responsible. Hence, the SIT must arrest SR Vishwanath and gather information from him, and utilise the same for a further probe,” he urged.