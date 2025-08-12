Ease of Doing Business cell launched in Karnataka

BENGALURU: In a bid to support the state’s growing network of Global Capability Centers (GCCs), Minister for IT/BT and Electronics Priyank Kharge launched KATALYST, an Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) cell on Monday. The initiative, aligned with the state’s GCC Policy 2024-29, will serve as a single-window platform to streamline new investments and fast-track approvals.

The announcement came on Monday during a CEO Breakfast Meet hosted by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, which brought together over 200 industry leaders from various sectors, ahead of the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS), scheduled for November 18-20.

Siddaramaiah said Karnataka remains India’s largest software-exporting state, contributing 44% of the country’s software exports and the government’s goal is to add 500 more GCCs by 2029, creating 3.5 lakh jobs and generating $50 billion in economic output. He added that new tech clusters will be developed outside Bengaluru to ensure balanced growth.

Outlining Karnataka’s vision, the CM said, “We want the state to be the place where the world comes to solve its biggest challenges - whether it is curing diseases, developing sustainable energy solutions, or building computers of the future. We will provide the talent, infrastructure, and policy support.”

Shivakumar said the upcoming BTS-2025 should send a strong message to the world about the city’s global standing in the IT sector. He highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to inaugurate the Namma Metro Yellow Line, noting that the PM had acknowledged Bengaluru’s status as a “global city”. He credited former CM SM Krishna’s IT policy for laying the foundation for this growth.

Appealing to companies, Shivakumar urged them to direct their CSR funds towards developing government schools in rural areas. “Don’t give us money, build the schools directly. If you give us money, you will have to pay 18% tax on it,” he said. With 50,000 government teacher posts vacant, Shivakumar said private schools are being encouraged to take responsibility for rural institutions.

During the event, Kharge unveiled plans for the 28th edition of BTS and said that the event, themed around “Futurise”, will bring together over one lakh attendees from more than 60 countries.