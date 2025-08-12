Fill 2.8L posts in 20 departments, students urge Karnataka government

BENGALURU: The All Karnataka State Student Association (AKSSA) staged a protest at Freedom Park on Monday, urging the state government to immediately fill 2,76,386 vacant posts in 20 departments, including 70,727 teacher positions.

The protesters said the delay in recruitment was crippling administrative efficiency and disrupting essential services such as education, public health, rural development and social justice programmes.

The association demanded the publication of an annual recruitment calendar on the UPSC model to ensure timely notification, examination and appointment processes.

They opposed the suspension of recruitment midway and called for the maximum age limit for government jobs to be raised to 35 years, while retaining the existing relaxations for women, SC, ST and OBC candidates.

They also asked the government to remove application fees for women, SC and ST candidates, and to collect the fees only from OBC and General category applicants. The protesters urged the government to quickly recruit teachers for all levels of education — from primary and secondary schools to pre-university and undergraduate colleges.